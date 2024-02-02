Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $358,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,618 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

NYSE YELP opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,178 shares of company stock worth $3,366,260. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

