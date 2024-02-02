Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $401,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

