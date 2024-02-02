Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

