Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $361,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $38.62 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

