Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.