Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

