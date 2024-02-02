Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

FCX opened at $40.18 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.