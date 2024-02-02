FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW opened at $36.30 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

