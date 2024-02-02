FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FSK stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

