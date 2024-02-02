FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.