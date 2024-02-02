FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Atco alerts:

Atco Price Performance

Atco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.