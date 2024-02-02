FY2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.