FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CP opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

