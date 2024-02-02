FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CGI Group, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.26.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

