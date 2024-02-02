GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.