Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,249,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.