General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.52. 1,504,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

