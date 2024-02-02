Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gentex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

