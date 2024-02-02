Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.