Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stake Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,311 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 36.8% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 4,759,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 239,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 78,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,245,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,609 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 25.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,242,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 165.2% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0962 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

