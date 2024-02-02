Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

