Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

