Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.87

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 105060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 70.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.