Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $129.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

NYSE:GPN opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

