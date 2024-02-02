Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.81

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $34.77. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 5,839 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.2 %

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $905.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $4,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

