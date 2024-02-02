Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 6.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.