Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 6.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
