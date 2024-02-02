Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 15,472 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Textainer Group worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $5,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 374.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 118.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Sunday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

