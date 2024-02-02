Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $495.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

