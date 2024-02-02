Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 61,179 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Constellium worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

