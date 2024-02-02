Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.