Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SITE Centers worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

