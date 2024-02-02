Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 706 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

