Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

LRCX opened at $832.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.14. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.