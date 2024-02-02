Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Power Integrations worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

