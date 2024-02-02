Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 37.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth $849,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

AEE stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

