Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $567.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.