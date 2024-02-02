Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

