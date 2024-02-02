Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $402.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.90.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.