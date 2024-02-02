Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,922 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

