Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

GLRE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 339.3% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 891,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 688,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

