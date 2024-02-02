Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.5 %
GLRE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
