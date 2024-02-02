Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GPI opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

