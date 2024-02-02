Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GPI opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
