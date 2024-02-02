Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $48.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

