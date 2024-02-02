GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.27

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

