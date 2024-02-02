Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Director Acquires $12,614.00 in Stock

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David M.D. Katz acquired 700 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $12,614.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,792.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HNVR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNVR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

