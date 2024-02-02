Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

HLIT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

