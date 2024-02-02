Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 1,553,093 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

