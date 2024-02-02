Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.
Hawkins Stock Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawkins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawkins by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
