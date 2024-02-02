Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawkins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawkins by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

