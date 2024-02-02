Head to Head Comparison: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% CONMED 4.96% 11.46% 3.80%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital5 and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.05 billion 2.46 -$80.58 million $1.85 45.29

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GigCapital5 and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 6 0 2.86

CONMED has a consensus price target of $120.43, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Summary

CONMED beats GigCapital5 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.