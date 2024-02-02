Head to Head Contrast: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 16.33% 8.09% 0.95% HomeStreet -6.23% 1.55% 0.09%

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out -27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

54.0% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $941.58 million 2.15 $153.71 million $2.07 13.46 HomeStreet $197.79 million 1.28 $66.54 million ($1.46) -9.21

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TowneBank and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 3 2 0 2.40 HomeStreet 0 3 0 0 2.00

TowneBank currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given TowneBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

TowneBank beats HomeStreet on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.