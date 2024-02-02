Head-To-Head Survey: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Seer has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -540.82% -21.36% -19.50% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -235.51% -109.34% -47.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.49 million 7.09 -$92.97 million ($1.44) -1.19 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $42.52 million 31.56 -$102.25 million ($2.66) -10.72

This table compares Seer and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seer and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 0 0 2.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

